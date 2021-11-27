Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

