Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0001

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $902,373.99 and approximately $9,947.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003807 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

