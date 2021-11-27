Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,634. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

