Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

