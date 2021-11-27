Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of RUN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

