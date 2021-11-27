Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.13.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$69.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$65.41 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.83.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

