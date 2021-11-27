PirateCash Trading Down 15.6% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $654,155.84 and approximately $686.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

