PlayDapp Market Cap Hits $574.47 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $574.47 million and $123.18 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

