Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$472.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

