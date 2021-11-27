Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Trimmed by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,370,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947,434. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

