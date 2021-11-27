Polytrade Reaches Market Cap of $10.96 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $13.71 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polytrade has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,142,814 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

