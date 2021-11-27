Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDSY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Prada has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

