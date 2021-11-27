Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.08 Million Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 653,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 132.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDT. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDT opened at $12.11 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

