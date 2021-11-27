Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.21 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

