Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 27,861 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.