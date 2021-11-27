Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

