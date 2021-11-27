Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

