Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 20,401 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $97.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

