Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 53,974 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

