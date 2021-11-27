Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.