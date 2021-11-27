Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $40.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.