Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.59 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

