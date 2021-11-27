Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $27.53 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,528,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,086,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,418,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,481,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,628,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.