Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 155,718 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 893.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,718 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 291.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

