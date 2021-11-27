PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.54 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $394,813.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001825 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,047,409 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

