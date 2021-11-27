Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

