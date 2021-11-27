Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.