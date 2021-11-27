Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Quantum-Si stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.