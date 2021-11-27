Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.