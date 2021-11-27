Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.