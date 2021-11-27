Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after buying an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

BAH stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

