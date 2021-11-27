Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,794,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

