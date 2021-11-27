Prudential Financial Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

