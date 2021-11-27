Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.