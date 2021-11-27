Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,052 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.23 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $904.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

