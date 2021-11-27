Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,332 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.