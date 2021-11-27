Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 358 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $261.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

