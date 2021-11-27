Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

