Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.