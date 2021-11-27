Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

