Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,753 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

