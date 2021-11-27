Pylon Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,305.26 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $809,305.26 and $723.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for $55.14 or 0.00100318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00064721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.89 or 0.07444938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,911.30 or 0.99907555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

