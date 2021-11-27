Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00017451 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $17.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.02 or 0.07395297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,208.57 or 0.99772616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.