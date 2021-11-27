Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

