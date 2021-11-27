Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Lifted by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

