Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Decreased by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

