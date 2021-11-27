Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

