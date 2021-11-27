Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTC Solar in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

FTCI stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.