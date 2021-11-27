Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of DKS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

