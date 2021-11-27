QIWI plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

QIWI has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get QIWI alerts:

Shares of QIWI opened at $8.33 on Friday. QIWI has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QIWI by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.